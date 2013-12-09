(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Dec 9 Australian shares skidded to
eight-week lows on Monday morning, as QBE Insurance plummeted
after a shock profit warning, putting the financial sector on
the backfoot.
QBE Insurance Group Ltd dived 19.2 percent to a
9-1/2-month low of A$12.48 after the company said it expected to
report a net loss for the 2013 fiscal year, hurt by claims
increase and goodwill writedowns in its North American
operations.
"QBE is impacting sentiment on the rest of the financials,"
said Martin Lakos, division director at Macquarie Private
Wealth, noting that shares in the insurance company alone
pulled the index down by 13 points.
The unexpected profit warning from QBE trickled down to the
financial sector, which reversed early gains. Top lender the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia was flat while Westpac
Banking Corp fell 0.4 percent. National Australia Bank
lost 0.8 percent.
"It's disappointing given the overseas lead, definitely,"
Lakos said.
U.S. stocks soared on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500
ending a five-day losing streak after a robust jobs report gave
traders confidence the economic recovery was gaining strength.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 31.7 points to 5,154.3 by
0109 GMT, hovering at its lowest point since October 11.
The market has struggled to stay in the black so far in
December. The benchmark slid 0.2 percent on Friday, pulling
further away from a five-and-a-half year high of 5,457.3 hit on
October 28.
Uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start
tapering its massive stimulus has been a major drag on the
market in recent months.
Energy Resources of Australia was the other big
loser on the day. The stock slumped 11.5 percent to A$1.15, its
lowest point since late June, after a radioactive acid leak
halted processing operations at its Ranger uranium facility in
the Northern Territory.
"Having endured a somewhat nervy period in recent weeks, the
increasingly rosy growth picture in the world's largest
economies has proved insufficient to stop the recent rot in the
local share market," said Niall King, sales trader at CMC
Markets in a note to clients.
Resources stocks helped to limit the broader market losses
as copper rose on Friday, underpinned by tightening near-term
supply. BHP Billiton Ltd was marginally higher while
rival Rio Tinto Ltd added 0.3 percent.
Shares in Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd rallied 15
percent to A$4.72, a 1-1/2 month high. Telecom New Zealand
will sell AAPT, the wholesale arm of its Australian
telecommunications infrastructure unit to TPG for A$450 million
enabling the struggling company to pay its debts.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at
4,713.0 points.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)