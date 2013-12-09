(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY Dec 9 Australian shares skidded to eight-week lows on Monday morning, as QBE Insurance plummeted after a shock profit warning, putting the financial sector on the backfoot.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd dived 19.2 percent to a 9-1/2-month low of A$12.48 after the company said it expected to report a net loss for the 2013 fiscal year, hurt by claims increase and goodwill writedowns in its North American operations.

"QBE is impacting sentiment on the rest of the financials," said Martin Lakos, division director at Macquarie Private Wealth, noting that shares in the insurance company alone pulled the index down by 13 points.

The unexpected profit warning from QBE trickled down to the financial sector, which reversed early gains. Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia was flat while Westpac Banking Corp fell 0.4 percent. National Australia Bank lost 0.8 percent.

"It's disappointing given the overseas lead, definitely," Lakos said.

U.S. stocks soared on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 ending a five-day losing streak after a robust jobs report gave traders confidence the economic recovery was gaining strength.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 31.7 points to 5,154.3 by 0109 GMT, hovering at its lowest point since October 11.

The market has struggled to stay in the black so far in December. The benchmark slid 0.2 percent on Friday, pulling further away from a five-and-a-half year high of 5,457.3 hit on October 28.

Uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start tapering its massive stimulus has been a major drag on the market in recent months.

Energy Resources of Australia was the other big loser on the day. The stock slumped 11.5 percent to A$1.15, its lowest point since late June, after a radioactive acid leak halted processing operations at its Ranger uranium facility in the Northern Territory.

"Having endured a somewhat nervy period in recent weeks, the increasingly rosy growth picture in the world's largest economies has proved insufficient to stop the recent rot in the local share market," said Niall King, sales trader at CMC Markets in a note to clients.

Resources stocks helped to limit the broader market losses as copper rose on Friday, underpinned by tightening near-term supply. BHP Billiton Ltd was marginally higher while rival Rio Tinto Ltd added 0.3 percent.

Shares in Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd rallied 15 percent to A$4.72, a 1-1/2 month high. Telecom New Zealand will sell AAPT, the wholesale arm of its Australian telecommunications infrastructure unit to TPG for A$450 million enabling the struggling company to pay its debts.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at 4,713.0 points.

(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)