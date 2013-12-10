(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Dec 10 Australian shares reversed gains to finish flat on Tuesday, with a slump in storage company Brambles and insurer QBE Insurance erasing early rises fueled by fresh record highs on Wall Street overnight.

Qantas Airways Ltd lost 3 percent to A$0.965, its lowest-ever closing level, after a profit downgrade.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished at 5,143.6. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,706.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)