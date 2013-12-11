(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Dec 11 Australian shares fell 0.8 percent to a 3-1/2-month low on Wednesday as big banks and miners weighed on the market, while gold miners jumped on firmer bullion prices. Oz Minerals, Australia's third-biggest copper producer, finished down 15.2 percent at an 11-year low after earlier diving as much as 31 percent after a disappointing production forecast. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 39.4 points to 5,104.2, its lowest level since August 30. The benchmark finished flat on Tuesday and has fallen from a 5-1/2 year high of 5,457.3 hit on Oct. 28 as investors fret over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to reduce its stimulus programme. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed almost flat at 4,704.3, shedding 2.2 points. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)