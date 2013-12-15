SYDNEY, Dec 16 Australian stocks were poised for
a cautious start on Monday as investors wait to see if the
Federal Reserve at its policy meeting this week would announce
it will begin scaling back its massive stimulus program.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent
to 5,080, a 18.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark ended 1.7 percent lower last
week.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly
flat at 4,718.7in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended Friday's session little changed after a
three-day drop, but logged their worst week in nearly four
months on concern the Federal Reserve could signal the start of
a reduction in its stimulus program at its policy-setting
meeting Dec. 17-18.
* Copper touched a six-week peak on Friday in a sixth
straight session of gains as nervous investors bought back short
positions ahead of a U.S. central bank meeting that could decide
the fate of its monetary stimulus.
* Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has backed calls
from embattled Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) to have restrictions
that include limits to foreign ownership eased as the carrier
faces a record loss and increased competition, local media said.
* Leighton Holdings Ltd said Leighton Properties
and Mirvac Group has won the Perth city link project.
* Saputo Inc has increased its voting power for
ordinary securities in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co
to 16.9 percent, the Canadian dairy company said on
Monday.
