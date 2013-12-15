SYDNEY, Dec 16 Australian stocks were poised for a cautious start on Monday as investors wait to see if the Federal Reserve at its policy meeting this week would announce it will begin scaling back its massive stimulus program. * Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,080, a 18.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.7 percent lower last week. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly flat at 4,718.7in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended Friday's session little changed after a three-day drop, but logged their worst week in nearly four months on concern the Federal Reserve could signal the start of a reduction in its stimulus program at its policy-setting meeting Dec. 17-18. * Copper touched a six-week peak on Friday in a sixth straight session of gains as nervous investors bought back short positions ahead of a U.S. central bank meeting that could decide the fate of its monetary stimulus. * Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has backed calls from embattled Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) to have restrictions that include limits to foreign ownership eased as the carrier faces a record loss and increased competition, local media said. * Leighton Holdings Ltd said Leighton Properties and Mirvac Group has won the Perth city link project. * Saputo Inc has increased its voting power for ordinary securities in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co to 16.9 percent, the Canadian dairy company said on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2207 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1775.32 -0.01% -0.180 USD/JPY 103.21 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8664 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1231.1 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 96.56 -0.96% -0.940 DOW JONES 15755.36 0.10% 15.93 ASIA ADRS 144.49 -0.24% -0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends flat; falls for week with eyes on Fed * U.S. oil slips on Fed tapering speculation * Gold rises 1 pct on bargain hunting, posts weekly gain * Copper hits 6-week high on nervousness ahead of Fed For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Reese)