Australian stocks were set to bounce back from 3-1/2 month lows
on Tuesday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street and with
firmer commodities prices likely to support resources stocks.
Investors will focus on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of
Australia's December 3 meeting and the Australian government's
mid-year economic and fiscal outlook.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent
to 5,134, a 44.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on
Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,725.5 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks gained on Monday, rebounding from their worst
week in months as large deals boosted optimism. But investors
remained cautious ahead of an upcoming Federal Reserve policy
meeting.
* U.S. manufacturing output rose for a fourth straight month
in November as production increased almost across the board, the
latest suggestion the economy is gaining steam.
* Copper hit its highest in nearly two months on Monday
before closing up half a percent, with investors focused on
tightness in nearby supply and falling metal inventories.
* Commodity trader Trafigura has agreed to provide financing
for the massive Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia in exchange for a
long-term deal to buy an undisclosed portion of the output, it
said on Monday.
* Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said on Monday that
parent Rio Tinto had secured extended
commitments from the banks that have agreed to finance the
underground expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine in
Mongolia.
* The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to release the
minutes of its December 3 rate decision meeting.
* Australia's Treasurer Joe Hockey will unveil the mid-year
economic and fiscal outlook for the 2013/14 budget.
* Packaging company Pact Group will list on the Australian
Securities Exchange (ASX) on Tuesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2119 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1786.54 0.63% 11.220
USD/JPY 103.01 -0.17% -0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8756 -- 0.008
SPOT GOLD 1240.1 0.19% 2.300
US CRUDE 97.32 0.75% 0.720
DOW JONES 15884.57 0.82% 129.21
ASIA ADRS 144.59 0.07% 0.10
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rebounds but cautious sentiment prevails on Fed
* Oil rises on Libyan outages, EU data signals demand
* Gold rises on short-covering rally, Fed in focus
* Copper near 2 month high on supply tightness, low stocks
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Andrew Heavens)