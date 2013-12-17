(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Dec 17 Australian shares pared early
gains to end 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, after sentiment was
hit by a warning from Australia's treasurer that the country has
to climb a "challenging fiscal and economic mountain".
Australia's government forecast its budget deficit would
swell to A$47 billion in the year to June as a slowdown in
mining investment saps tax revenues and other parts of the
economy struggle to pick up the slack.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 13.6 points to 5,103.2.
The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent to 4,728.0.
