SYDNEY, Dec 18 Australian shares are set for a
cautious start on Wednesday, following a small dip on Wall
Street, as investors tend to sit on the sidelines ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and wait for more clarity around
its stimulus program.
* Local share price index futures was flat at
5,101, a 2.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent in the last
session.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6
percent to 4,697.6 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with
investors reluctant to make big bets before the results of a
Federal Reserve meeting that could give some clarity as to when
the central bank will begin trimming its stimulus.
* Copper was steady near a 2-month peak on Tuesday as
economic data from the United States brightened the outlook for
metals demand but also raised the chances the Federal Reserve
will curb its commodity-friendly stimulus programme soon.
* Canada's Saputo Inc stepped up its bid for
Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings Co
on Tuesday, aiming to knock out its rivals with a final
sweetened offer after receiving a regulatory rap over the
knuckles.
* Sri Lanka has approved Australian Crown Resorts Ltd's
$400 million complex along with two similar projects,
but without any explicit permission to operate casinos at them,
the island's junior investment minister said on
Tuesday.
* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group will hold
its annual general meeting on Wednesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2203 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1781 -0.31% -5.540
USD/JPY 102.67 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8354 -- -0.042
SPOT GOLD 1230.24 0.05% 0.640
US CRUDE 97.28 -0.21% -0.200
DOW JONES 15875.26 -0.06% -9.31
ASIA ADRS 143.73 -0.59% -0.86
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)