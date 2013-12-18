SYDNEY Dec 19 Australian shares are seen
rallying as Wall Street touched record highs after the U.S.
Federal Resrve announced it would begin scaling back its
stimulus, though it said its key interest rate would stay lower
for even longer than previously promised.
* Local share price index futures rose 1 percent, a
57.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.5
percent in early trade.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced a small reduction
in its stimulus program, confirming that the U.S. economy was on
firm footing.
* Copper fell on Wednesday, slipping further from near
two-month highs hit this week. Gold rose, extending gains after
the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to trim its aggressive
bond-buying program, but sought to temper the long-awaited move
by suggesting its key interest rate would stay lower for even
longer than previously promised.
* National Australia Bank and Incitec Pivot Ltd
will hold their AGMs later on Thursday.
* Australian travel insurance and medical assistance
provider Cover-More Group's shares will begin trading on the ASX
on a conditional basis later in the day.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2125 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1810.65 1.66% 29.650
USD/JPY 104.16 1.46% 1.500
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8812 -- 0.038
SPOT GOLD 1219.71 -0.80% -9.890
US CRUDE 97.65 0.44% 0.430
DOW JONES 16167.97 1.84% 292.71
ASIA ADRS 146.60 2.00% 2.87
-------------------------------------------------------------
