SYDNEY, Dec 24 Australian shares were set to rise on Tuesday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street after Apple Inc lifted the technology sector on its deal with China Mobile. The market will be closed earlier on Christmas eve. * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,296, a 4.1 point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.5 percent to three-week highs on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 4,738.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Dow and S&P 500 advancing to all-time highs after Apple Inc's distribution deal with China Mobile lifted the technology sector. * Zinc prices rose to their highest level in nearly 10 months on Monday, the biggest gainer in the base metals complex, lifted by tightening supplies and robust imports by China. Copper prices were also buoyed by tightening supplies. Latest daily LME data showed copper stocks fell 3,450 tonnes to 379,100 tonnes, their lowest level since late January. * Gold edged lower on Monday as players limited their exposure prior to year-end holidays in a market heading for its biggest annual loss in three decades and facing further downside forecasts for 2014.