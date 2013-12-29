SYDNEY, Dec 30 Australian stocks are set to
start the week firmer, with the market on track to show a gain
of nearly 15 percent for the year, and higher metal prices will
likely support miners.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 5,339, a 14.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close of 5,324.1. The benchmark pulled away from a
one-month high on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent to 4,774.3 in early trade.
* U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on Friday, with the
Dow snapping a six-day streak of record closing highs after
investors took a break from this week's rally.
* Copper prices rose to their highest in more than four
months on Friday, lifted by a weak dollar, tightening supplies
and expectations that economic recovery in top consumer China
will help boost demand for industrial metals next year.
* Leighton Holdings Ltd said it had agreed to
purchase Welspun Group's 39.9 percent stake in its Indian-based
JV Leighton Welspun for A$99 million.
The transaction will be recognized in fiscal year 2013 and
have negative impact of about A$70 million on net profit after
tax, the company said.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1841.4 -0.03% -0.620
USD/JPY 105.17 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 3.0019 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1212.65 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 100.32 0.77% 0.770
DOW JONES 16478.41 -0.01% -1.47
ASIA ADRS 148.58 0.64% 0.95
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends mostly flat, but scores weekly gains
* U.S. oil settles at 2-month high on inventory decline
* Gold edges up, set for biggest annual loss in 30 years
* Copper hits four-month peak, set for strong monthly rise
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Diane Craft)