SYDNEY, Dec 30 Australian stocks rose 0.5
percent on Monday morning in light trading as firmer metal
prices offset caution over the potential impact of a cyclone on
mining shipments, keeping the market on track to post the
biggest annual gain in four years.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 25.2 points to 5,349.3 by
0050 GMT, just 108 points away from the 5-1/2 year high of
5,457.3 hit on Oct. 28. With just one and a half days of trading
remaining before the end of 2013, the benchmark has gained 15
percent in the year, and looks set to post the biggest annual
gain in four years.
The benchmark pulled away from a one-month high hit on
Friday when copper prices rose to their highest in more than
four months. Gold prices also edged up.
BHP Billiton climbed 1.0 percent while Rio Tinto
gained 1.1 percent. Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd
advanced 2.2 percent.
On Monday analysts said investors were keeping an eye on the
cyclone season in Australia, which might impact ports in the
resource-rich Pilbara region.
Cape Lambert and Dampier ports, used by Rio Tinto, as well
as Port Hedland, used by BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals
, stopped loading on Sunday as an intensifying tropical
cyclone was expected to reach the coast late on Monday.
"Despite temporary disruption to iron ore shipments from the
Pilbara, holiday season traders will be encouraged by ongoing
gains in base metals and oil as we head into a new year in which
world economic growth is expected to improve," said Ric Spooner,
chief market analyst at CMC Markets.
In a highlight of an otherwise steady session, Forge Group's
shares were up 38 percent - soaring as much as 88
percent at one point - after the engineering firm said it
received formal clearance for a processing facility contract at
the Roy Hill iron ore mine project in Western Australia.
Volume was still subdued as most investors were away on
holiday, said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG, noting the
market will be open for a shortened session on Tuesday, New
Year's Eve.
"With only one and a half trading days left in 2013 the
market is likely to finish year above 5300 for the first time
since 2007," Lucas said in a note to clients.
Australia's big four banks, heavyweights in the benchmark
index, traded higher. The country's top lender, Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, added 0.3 percent while Westpac
Banking Corp rose 0.5 percent.
Department stores Myer Holdings Ltd and David Jones
Ltd rose 1.5 percent and 0.2 percent respectively,
supported by Christmas and holiday sales.
Leighton Holdings Ltd fell 0.9 percent on concern
that its A$99 million ($88 million) purchase of Welspun Group's
39.9 percent stake in an Indian-based joint venture would have a
negative impact of about A$70 million on its net profit after
tax for 2013.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent to 4,770.6.
($1 = 1.1247 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)