SYDNEY, Dec 31 Australian stocks are set to open slightly lower on Tuesday as investors are poised to trim long positions on the last trading day of the year, but the index still looks set to post a gain of 15 percent for 2013. The market will close two hours earlier on New Year's eve. * Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent to 5,323, a discount of 33.8 points to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday, keeping the market on track to post the biggest annual gain in four years. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 4,750.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Monday following a strong rally over the past two-weeks, with weaker-than-forecast housing data and light trading volume keeping upward momentum in check. * Aluminium touched its highest level in nearly two months on Monday as consumer buying boosted the market in thin conditions. Copper was barely changed, trading around its highest since mid-August. The metal gained about seven percent in the last six weeks on signs of a more solid global economy but prospects for improvement in physical demand remain uncertain. * Cyclone Christine is expected to cross the Western Australian coast early on Tuesday. The storm has disrupted shipping from Port Hedland and other ports that are responsible for two thirds of the world's seaborne iron ore trade. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2204 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1841.07 -0.02% -0.330 USD/JPY 105.11 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9721 -- -0.034 SPOT GOLD 1196.24 0.02% 0.240 US CRUDE 99.26 -1.06% -1.060 DOW JONES 16504.29 0.16% 25.88 ASIA ADRS 148.98 0.27% 0.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends mostly flat in thin trading * Brent falls on signs of Libyan oil recovery; China debt * Gold slips, set for biggest annual loss in 32 years * Aluminium hits highest in nearly two months For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Diane Craft)