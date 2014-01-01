SYDNEY, Jan 2 Australian stocks may have a cautious start on Thursday, the first day of trading in 2014, with most investors still on holiday and China's official manufacturing PMI dipping in December. * Local share price index futures closed at 5,317 on Tuesday, a discount of 35.2 points to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The index dipped 0.1 percent on the last day of trading in 2013 on Tuesday to 5,352.2, which is 105 points below a 5-1/2 year high of 5,457.3 hit on Oct. 28. It ended the year up more than 15 percent, its biggest annual gain in four years. * New Zealand's market is closed for a public holiday. * U.S. stocks closed out their best year in more than 15 on Tuesday, with major indexes advancing throughout 2013 on the back of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus and expectations for accelerating growth going forward. Wall Street ended 2013 with its positive momentum intact, advancing in its final trading day of the year on the back of positive consumer confidence data. * Zinc was the best-performing industrial metal this year with a modest decline of 1.2 percent, while copper on the London Metal Exchange, the most widely followed metal among investors, slipped 7.2 percent in 2013, more modest than many expected. Three month copper closed at $7,360 a tonne in the final ring trade of the year, hovering around a four-month peak. * Gold fell to a six-month low in thin year-end trade on Tuesday, notching up its biggest annual decline in 32 years as prospects for global economic recovery prompted investors to switch to riskier assets. * Growth in China's factories slowed slightly in December as export orders and output weakened, official data showed on Wednesday, adding to views that while the world's second-largest economy remains resilient, it lost some steam in late 2013. * Ports in Australia's resource-rich Pilbara region were returning to normal and loading vessels on Wednesday after suspending shipments and evacuating staff over the weekend as tropical cyclone Christine approached. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2136 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1848.36 0.4% 7.290 USD/JPY 105.22 -0.08% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 3.0263 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1205.29 0.03% 0.350 US CRUDE 98.42 -0.88% -0.870 DOW JONES 16576.66 0.44% 72.37 ASIA ADRS 149.72 0.50% 0.74 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends best year since 1990s with moderate gains * Brent ends 2013 nearly flat, U.S. crude up 7 pct on the year * Gold notches biggest annual loss in three decades * Zinc top metals performer in 2013, nickel lags For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sandra Maler)