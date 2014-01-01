SYDNEY, Jan 2 Australian stocks may have a
cautious start on Thursday, the first day of trading in 2014,
with most investors still on holiday and China's official
manufacturing PMI dipping in December.
* Local share price index futures closed at 5,317
on Tuesday, a discount of 35.2 points to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index.
The index dipped 0.1 percent on the last day of trading in
2013 on Tuesday to 5,352.2, which is 105 points below a 5-1/2
year high of 5,457.3 hit on Oct. 28. It ended the year up more
than 15 percent, its biggest annual gain in four years.
* New Zealand's market is closed for a public holiday.
* U.S. stocks closed out their best year in more than 15 on
Tuesday, with major indexes advancing throughout 2013 on the
back of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus and expectations
for accelerating growth going forward.
Wall Street ended 2013 with its positive momentum intact,
advancing in its final trading day of the year on the back of
positive consumer confidence data.
* Zinc was the best-performing industrial metal this year
with a modest decline of 1.2 percent, while copper on the London
Metal Exchange, the most widely followed metal among investors,
slipped 7.2 percent in 2013, more modest than many expected.
Three month copper closed at $7,360 a tonne in the
final ring trade of the year, hovering around a four-month peak.
* Gold fell to a six-month low in thin year-end trade on
Tuesday, notching up its biggest annual decline in 32 years as
prospects for global economic recovery prompted investors to
switch to riskier assets.
* Growth in China's factories slowed slightly in December as
export orders and output weakened, official data showed on
Wednesday, adding to views that while the world's second-largest
economy remains resilient, it lost some steam in late
2013.
* Ports in Australia's resource-rich Pilbara region were
returning to normal and loading vessels on Wednesday after
suspending shipments and evacuating staff over the weekend as
tropical cyclone Christine approached.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2136 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1848.36 0.4% 7.290
USD/JPY 105.22 -0.08% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 3.0263 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1205.29 0.03% 0.350
US CRUDE 98.42 -0.88% -0.870
DOW JONES 16576.66 0.44% 72.37
ASIA ADRS 149.72 0.50% 0.74
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends best year since 1990s with moderate gains
* Brent ends 2013 nearly flat, U.S. crude up 7 pct on the year
* Gold notches biggest annual loss in three decades
* Zinc top metals performer in 2013, nickel lags
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sandra Maler)