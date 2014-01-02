SYDNEY, Jan 3 Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, where investors
took profits after the S&P 500's best yearly advance since 1997,
and on signs of weakness in Chinese manufacturing data.
Mining stocks look set to be a focus after gold jumped
nearly 2 percent.
* Local share price index futures fell 41 points to
5,304, a 63.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 15.7 points to 5,367.91 at
close of trade on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 11.5
points to 4,748.5 in early trade following a two-day holiday.
* U.S. stocks fell on profit-taking on the first day of the
new year.
* Copper hit a seven-month high boosted by shrinking
supplies and prospects for global economic recovery.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2122 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1831.98 -0.89% -16.380
USD/JPY 104.71 -0.49% -0.520
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9853 -- -0.021
SPOT GOLD 1225.31 1.66% 20.020
US CRUDE 95.52 -2.95% -2.900
DOW JONES 16441.35 -0.82% -135.31
ASIA ADRS 147.47 -1.51% -2.25
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St starts 2014 with drop as investors take profits
* Oil falls $3, Libyan supply weighs, storm hits demand
* Gold rallies after worst annual loss in 32 years
* Copper at 7-mth high on low supplies
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Louise Ireland)