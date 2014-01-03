(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Jan 3 Australian shares fell 0.3 percent
on Friday, with big banks and miners pulling back as investors
took profits at the index's six-week highs after seeing signs of
weakness in Chinese manufacturing data.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 17.8 points lower at
5,350.1, after paring some earlier losses. The benchmark posted
a 0.5 percent gain for the week, after touching a six-week high
on Thursday.
Trading was still light due to the holiday, but analysts
expect to see more activity next week with a raft of economic
data due to be released in the United States and China and also
as investors return to work.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7
percent to close at 4,769.0 following a two-day holiday.
