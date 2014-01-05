SYDNEY, Jan 6 Australian shares are set to open
under pressure on Monday, with commodities prices dipping as
investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials on
the central bank's stimulus program while awaiting a private
survey of China's services industry.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,335, which is still a 15.1-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.3
percent on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly
flat, adding 0.8 point to 4,769.8 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended a volatile session mostly flat on Friday
as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials
that raised questions about how quickly the central bank will
end its stimulus program.
* Copper dipped on Friday, easing from a seven-month high as
expectations of higher supplies and concerns over Chinese growth
weighed on the market.
* Gold rose 1 percent on Friday, rallying for a second
consecutive day with a boost from renewed fund buying and
equities' weakness after bullion posted its worst annual decline
in 2013 in more than 30 years.
* A private PMI survey of China's services industry will be
released on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2140 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1831.37 -0.03% -0.610
USD/JPY 104.83 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 3.0004 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1237.46 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 93.96 -1.55% -1.480
DOW JONES 16469.99 0.17% 28.64
ASIA ADRS 147.11 -0.24% -0.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St closes flat after Fed comments
* Crude oil extends losses; traders anticipate Libyan supply
* Gold up 1 pct, extending rally after sharp 2013 losses
* Copper eases from seven-month high as supply surplus looms
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Reese)