SYDNEY, Jan 7 Australian shares are set to edge
lower on Tuesday, under pressure following a dip in Wall Street
on a mixed bag of economic data, as investors also become
concerned about China's growth after the country's service
industries slowed in December.
* Local share price index futures dipped 0.1
percent to 5,298, a 26.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.5
percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1
percent to 4,771.5 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Monday after a mixed batch of
economic reports, which showed a slowdown in growth in the U.S.
services sector and a rebound in new orders for factory goods.
* Copper steadied on Monday as the dollar fell but the metal
remained near a two-week low on concerns about economic recovery
in China, which accounts for about 40 percent of global copper
demand.
* Royal Dutch Shell and BP are considering
the sale of refineries and petrol stations in Australia to free
up cash, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.
* Australia's trade balance for November will be released on
Tuesday, as well as iron ore export figures for December.
