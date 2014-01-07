GE revenue falls 1 percent
April 21 General Electric Co reported a 1 percent decline in quarterly revenue on Friday, hurt by lower sales in its oil and gas and lighting businesses.
SYDNEY, Jan 8 Australian stocks could get a reprieve on Wednesday following a rebound on Wall Street, with gains in some base metal prices likely to help underpin commodity shares. * Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,320, a 3.0-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Tuesday to 5,317.0. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,778.9 in early trade. * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday as equities rebounded after a three-day losing streak to give the S&P 500 its first positive session of 2014. * Copper edged up on Tuesday after hitting two-week lows in the previous session, helped by upbeat German and U.S. data. Gold fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar and a rebound in U.S. stock prices prompted investors to take profits in bullion after five straight sessions of gains. * Australian food manufacturer Goodman Fielder said on Wednesday it will sell its New Zealand meat and pizza businesses, raising net proceeds of NZ$15 million to NZ$17 million ($12 million-$14 million), which would be used to reduce net debt. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2157 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1837.88 0.61% 11.110 USD/JPY 104.58 0.36% 0.370 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9391 -- -0.022 SPOT GOLD 1231.75 0.02% 0.260 US CRUDE 93.92 0.52% 0.490 DOW JONES 16530.94 0.64% 105.84 ASIA ADRS 146.85 0.16% 0.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St gains; S&P's 1st positive day in 2014 * Oil tops $107 on Libya; U.S. refinery glitches support * Gold drops after 5-day rally, hit by strong equities, dollar * Copper edges up positive U.S., German data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Peter Galloway)
April 21 General Electric Co reported a 1 percent decline in quarterly revenue on Friday, hurt by lower sales in its oil and gas and lighting businesses.
April 21 Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday as risk sentiment received a boost from a Wall Street rally on hopes of strong earnings and a U.S. tax reform, and a mild recovery in commodity prices. The Indonesian benchmark index rose 1.2 percent, its biggest intraday gain since mid-March, bringing the weekly gain to 0.9 percent. The session's gains were concentrated in telecom and consumer stocks, with conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT gaining 6.7