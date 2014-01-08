MELBOURNE, Jan 9 Australian shares are set to open a touch lower, tracking Wall Street, which barely reacted to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting showing officials wanted to move cautiously on paring its massive stimulus program. * Local share price index futures slipped 3 points to 5,284.0, a 32-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost one point on Wednesday to close at 5,316. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,789.5 in early trade. Top dairy firm Fonterra fell 1.5 percent to NZ$5.77 after French food group Danone said it would start legal action against Fonterra. * On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended nearly flat on Wednesday as equities markets had a muted reaction to the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, while Micron's strong results helped boost the Nasdaq. * Copper fell on Wednesday on a firmer dollar after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and concerns about economic recovery in top metal consumer China. Gold also fell. * French food group Danone said in a statement it will start legal action against New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra following a false alert that sparked the recall of infant formula. * Retailers such as Myer, David Jones and JB Hi-Fi will be in the frame with the release on Thursday of Australia's November retail sales data. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2153 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,837.49 -0.02% -0.390 USD/JPY 104.84 0.23% 0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9894 -- 0.052 SPOT GOLD 1,225.54 -0.01% -0.170 US CRUDE 92.52 -1.23% -1.150 DOW JONES 16,462.74 -0.41% -68.20 ASIA ADRS 147.10 0.17% 0.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 ends flat after Fed minutes * U.S. oil loses $1 on Cushing build, Libya supports * Gold falls on upbeat U.S. private job data * Copper dips on firmer dollar, China growth worries For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on