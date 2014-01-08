MELBOURNE, Jan 9 Australian shares are set to
open a touch lower, tracking Wall Street, which barely reacted
to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting
showing officials wanted to move cautiously on paring its
massive stimulus program.
* Local share price index futures slipped 3 points
to 5,284.0, a 32-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark lost one point on Wednesday
to close at 5,316.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,789.5 in early trade. Top dairy firm Fonterra
fell 1.5 percent to NZ$5.77 after French food group
Danone said it would start legal action against Fonterra.
* On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended nearly
flat on Wednesday as equities markets had a muted reaction to
the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting,
while Micron's strong results helped boost the Nasdaq.
* Copper fell on Wednesday on a firmer dollar after
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data and concerns about economic
recovery in top metal consumer China. Gold also fell.
* French food group Danone said in a statement it
will start legal action against New Zealand dairy exporter
Fonterra following a false alert that sparked the
recall of infant formula.
* Retailers such as Myer, David Jones and
JB Hi-Fi will be in the frame with the release on
Thursday of Australia's November retail sales data.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2153 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,837.49 -0.02% -0.390
USD/JPY 104.84 0.23% 0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9894 -- 0.052
SPOT GOLD 1,225.54 -0.01% -0.170
US CRUDE 92.52 -1.23% -1.150
DOW JONES 16,462.74 -0.41% -68.20
ASIA ADRS 147.10 0.17% 0.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 ends flat after Fed minutes
* U.S. oil loses $1 on Cushing build, Libya supports
* Gold falls on upbeat U.S. private job data
* Copper dips on firmer dollar, China growth worries
