SYDNEY Jan 13 Australian stocks were set for a
cautious start on Monday following a volatile session on Wall
Street sparked by surprisingly weak U.S. jobs numbers.
* Local share price index futures dipped 0.1
percent to 5,286.0, a 26.4-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.2
percent on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent to 4,867.9 in early trade.
* The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended modestly higher on
Friday, led by gains in defensive names after a
weaker-than-expected payrolls report raised new questions about
both the strength of the economy and the aggressiveness of
Federal Reserve stimulus.
* Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired the fewest
workers in nearly three years, although unusually cold weather
may have had an impact.
* Copper rose on Friday, lifted by a weaker dollar after
worse-than-expected U.S. labour market data reinforced the view
that the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to be cautious in
scaling back its bond-buying stimulus programme.
* Australia will release the housing finance data for
November at 0030 GMT, with the December job advertisements
figure from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group also due at
the same time.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2206 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1842.37 0.23% 4.240
USD/JPY 104.04 -0.08% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8579 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1248.33 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 92.86 1.31% 1.200
DOW JONES 16437.05 -0.05% -7.71
ASIA ADRS 147.52 0.99% 1.45
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P ends up, led by defensive stocks; earnings in play
* Oil rises $1 as shorts cover on U.K. oilfield glitch
* Gold rises 1.5 pct after weak payrolls, posts weekly gain
* Copper rises as dollar pressured by weak U.S. jobs data
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Bernard Orr)