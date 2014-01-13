SYDNEY, Jan 14 Australian shares are seen
falling further from three-week lows after Wall Street tumbled
overnight as investors exercise caution ahead of the coporate
reporting season, and iron ore prices fell to near record lows.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.9 percent,
a 79.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday on caution ahead of
corporate results, as mounting negative pre-announcements left a
lackluster profit growth outlook.
* Chinese iron ore futures fell 1 percent to their lowest
since the contracts were lauched in October as weaker steel
prices curbed demand for the raw material.
* Nickel rose on Monday to hit a two-week high, adding to
Friday's near 4 percent gains, as a ban on unprocessed ore
exports from Indonesia, the world's biggest nickel ore exporter,
came into effect.
* Gold rose to a one-month high as fresh losses in U.S.
equities triggered safe-haven buying.
