UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
SYDNEY Jan 15 Australian shares closed 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, recovering from the previous session's rout as investors took heart from how better-than-expected U.S. retail figures helped spark gains on Wall Street overnight.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 33.4 points to 5,245.4, its biggest one-day gain in three weeks. The benchmark lost 1.5 percent on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 1 percent to finish at 4,913.0, a near two-month high. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
ATHENS, April 21 A Greek prosecutor has filed felony charges against the former chairman of Piraeus Bank , Michalis Sallas, and six other executives over property transactions involving real estate firms linked to Sallas, court officials said.