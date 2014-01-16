(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Jan 16 Australian shares climbed 1.2
percent on Thursday, with big miners pushing higher on better
production numbers, while upbeat U.S. economic data bolstered
the World Bank's raised forecast for global growth.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 63.7 points, its biggest
one-day gain in three weeks, to finish at 5,309.1. The benchmark
rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,921.3, its highest close since mid-November.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)