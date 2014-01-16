SYDNEY, Jan 17 (RTRS) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street spurred by a round of disappointing bank earnings. * Local share price index futures fell 4 points to 5,267, a 42.07 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 63.64 points to 5,309.07 on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.41 points to 4,919.65 in early trade. * U.S. stocks slipped after both Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc reported quarterly results hit by lower bond trading revenue. * Copper prices slipped on expectations of increased supplies later in the year. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2201 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,845.89 -0.13% -2.490 USD/JPY 104.3 -0.24% -0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8414 -- -0.043 SPOT GOLD 1,242.16 0.06% 0.800 US CRUDE 94.12 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 16,417.01 -0.39% -64.93 ASIA ADRS 146.98 0.19% 0.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 retreats from record after bank results * Oil droops as Libya, Iran supply expectations weigh * Gold flat as job market data firm, inflation tame * Copper dips as oversupply looms, tight stocks cap fall For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-lick on: (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)