SYDNEY, Jan 17 (RTRS) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street spurred by a
round of disappointing bank earnings.
* Local share price index futures fell 4 points to
5,267, a 42.07 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 63.64 points to 5,309.07
on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.41
points to 4,919.65 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks slipped after both Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Citigroup Inc reported quarterly results hit by
lower bond trading revenue.
* Copper prices slipped on expectations of increased
supplies later in the year.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2201 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,845.89 -0.13% -2.490
USD/JPY 104.3 -0.24% -0.250
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8414 -- -0.043
SPOT GOLD 1,242.16 0.06% 0.800
US CRUDE 94.12 -0.05% -0.050
DOW JONES 16,417.01 -0.39% -64.93
ASIA ADRS 146.98 0.19% 0.28
----------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 retreats from record after bank results
* Oil droops as Libya, Iran supply expectations weigh
* Gold flat as job market data firm, inflation tame
* Copper dips as oversupply looms, tight stocks cap fall
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)