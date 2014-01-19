SYDNEY, Jan 20 Australian stocks were set for a cautious start on Monday following a decline on Wall Street with some technical selling, while resource stocks could offset a subdued start of the week as global miner BHP Billiton 's U.S. ADRs rose 0.2 percent on Friday. * Local share price index futures was flat at 5,265.0, a 40.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The local benchmark slipped 0.1 percent in the prior session. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.2 points to 4,892.7 in early trade. * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Friday as results from Intel and General Electric were the latest to dampen the view on fourth-quarter earnings. * Nickel was steady on Friday and notched up a 6 percent rise this week, its biggest weekly gain in almost a year, after Indonesia banned exports of ore last weekend. Gold rose on Friday as weakness in U.S. equities, strong fund buying and Asian physical demand lifted bullion to its fourth consecutive weekly gain. * Global mining group BHP Billiton said on Friday it had started talks with employees at its Bayside aluminium smelter in South Africa about possibly closing the operation, a move that could cost 450 jobs. * Australia's Macquarie Bank said on Friday that it had not concluded a deal to buy the uranium trading desk of Goldman Sachs after two trade sources said that the transaction had been agreed. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2203 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1838.7 -0.39% -7.190 USD/JPY 104.2 -0.09% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8194 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1253.62 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 94.37 0.44% 0.410 DOW JONES 16458.56 0.25% 41.55 ASIA ADRS 146.68 -0.21% -0.30 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P, Nasdaq end down with Intel, GE; Dow gains * Oil rises on gasoline, heating fuel demand * Gold up 4th week, Deutsche quits gold price-setting * LME nickel sees 6 pct weekly gain on Indonesia ban For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)