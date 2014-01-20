SYDNEY Jan 21 Australian shares are set to fall
at the open on Tuesday as a dip in copper and Shanghai steel
futures may weigh on resource stocks, while a lack of leads may
leave trade thin the session after Wall Street was closed for a
public holiday.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent,
a 46-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark slipped 0.2 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
* Wall Street was closed for the Martin Luther King Jr.
holiday.
* Copper dipped in holiday-thinned trade as near-term demand
prospects from top consumer China remained muted, despite
slightly better-than-expected Chinese growth data.
* Gold steadied after touching its highest level in nearly
six weeks with a lower dollar and a dip in equities boosting
investor confidence in the yellow metal.
* Shanghai steel futures fell for a third straight session
to trade near record lows.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2224 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1838.7 -0.39% -7.190
USD/JPY 104.15 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8194 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1253.19 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 93.72 -0.69% -0.650
DOW JONES 16458.56 0.25% 41.55
ASIA ADRS 146.68 -0.21% -0.30
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St was closed for the Martin Luther King holiday
* Oil dips below $106/bbl on China data, Iran deal
* Gold steadies near 6-week high, strike notice lifts
platinum
* Copper edges lower on muted China demand prospects
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by David Gregorio; Editing by)