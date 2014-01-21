SYDNEY, Jan 22 Australian stocks could open
under pressure on Wednesday with global miner BHP Billiton
expected to open around 1 percent lower after a loss in
its U.S. ADRs, while a positive lead from Wall Street
may buffer the loss.
* Australian stock futures eased 0.1 percent at
5,281.0, a discount of 50.5 points to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index on Tuesday. The local benchmark rose 0.7 percent
to reach a two-week high in the prior session.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.9
point to 4,920.8 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks mostly rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
snapping a two-session decline as the materials sector rallied,
though the Dow fell on disappointing earnings by three of its
components.
* Copper edged higher on Tuesday as investors digested
further evidence of tight nearby supply, although concerns about
Chinese demand and worries that rising stocks of concentrate
will soon be processed into metal kept gains in check.
* Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 16
percent rise in iron ore production in the December quarter on a
year earlier to 48.9 million tonnes, while iron ore production
guidance for fiscal 2014 was maintained at 212 million tonnes.
* Canada's Saputo Inc said it has increased holding
in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings to
52.7 percent.
* Australia is due to publish inflation figures for Q4 2014,
which will be closely watched by the market for rate move clues.
--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1843.8 0.28% 5.100
USD/JPY 104.31 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8323 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1240.94 -0.01% -0.170
US CRUDE 94.99 0.66% 0.620
DOW JONES 16414.44 -0.27% -44.12
ASIA ADRS 146.75 0.05% 0.07
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P 500 ends with slight gains; Dow down on earnings
* Brent rises on forecast of strong demand; Libya supports
* Gold falls about 1 pct on Fed tapering speculation
* Copper edges up on tight supply, China concern weighs
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)