UPDATE 2-U.S. and Indonesia seek to cut trade and investment barriers
* Indonesia on Trump's trade review list; US firms in firing line
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australian shares slipped 0.4 percent on Friday, dragged by selling in big banks as investors cut positions ahead of a long holiday weekend, while a modest rebound in miners and firmer gold stocks offered some buffer. The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 22.1 points to 5,240.9. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent on Thursday, hit by disappointing factory data from China. The index finished the week 1.2 percent lower, the biggest loss in the past six weeks. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.8 percent to 4,873.7. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Indonesia on Trump's trade review list; US firms in firing line
SYDNEY, April 21 Shares of most Asian steelmakers rose on Friday, deflecting the first salvo of a long-anticipated anti-dumping campaign from U.S. President Donald Trump.