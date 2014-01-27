MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday following a long weekend, catching up with
losses offshore on worries about a slowdown in China's growth
and a further paring of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.8 percent
to 5,118.0, a 122.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark slipped 0.4 percent last Friday,
ending the week down 1.2 percent.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 4,839.9 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday, with the Dow down for a fifth
straight session and the S&P 500 index off for a third in a row
on concern about the Federal Reserve's plans for withdrawing
stimulus.
* Copper hit its lowest in seven weeks on Monday, while gold
fell around 1 percent.
* Building materials group Boral Ltd said it
expects to report a first half profit before one-offs of about
A$90 million, up from A$52 million a year ago, thanks to strong
volumes on major projects and cost-cutting benefits.
* Perseus Mining reported a 6 percent rise in gold
production from the previous quarter to 48,360 ounces.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2158 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,781.56 -0.49% -8.730
USD/JPY 102.54 0.25% 0.260
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7479 -- 0.013
SPOT GOLD 1,256.6 0.01% 0.160
US CRUDE 95.7 -0.97% -0.940
DOW JONES 15,837.88 -0.26% -41.23
ASIA ADRS 140.55 -0.83% -1.18
----------------------------------------------------------------
