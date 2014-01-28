SYDNEY, Jan 29 Australian shares are set for a sluggish open on Wednesday, lingering near a six-week low touched in the previous session, with investors waiting to see more production and earnings guidance from local companies. * Local share price index futures added two points to 5,135.0, which is still a 40.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.3 percent to 4,861.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks bounced back on Tuesday after the S&P 500's three-day slide, helped by Pfizer's upbeat results and as investors turned their focus to the Federal Reserve's next move on stimulus. * Copper hit a seven-week low on Tuesday as buying interest faded ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Asia and as a stronger dollar weighed, though a steadier tone in emerging markets helped limit the metal's losses. * U.S. oil rose nearly $2 on Tuesday, settling at its highest price this year and narrowing its discount to European Brent crude, as traders expected data to show supplies were draining from the contract's benchmark delivery point. * Gold miner Evolution Mining Ltd reiterates 2014 full-year production guidance of 400,000 to 450,000 ounces with cash operating costs in the range of A$770 to A$820 per ounce. * Iron ore miner Atlas Iron Ltd will report its December quarter production data. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2203 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,792.5 0.61% 10.940 USD/JPY 102.95 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7681 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1,256.29 0.01% 0.080 US CRUDE 97.22 1.57% 1.500 DOW JONES 15,928.56 0.57% 90.68 ASIA ADRS 141.52 0.69% 0.97 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rebounds with Pfizer and the Fed; Apple sinks * Oil rises nearly $2 to 2014 high on spread trade * Gold falls for second day as equities rise; Fed eyed * Copper hits 7-wk low on firm dollar, Lunar New Year lull For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)