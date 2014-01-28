SYDNEY, Jan 29 Australian shares are set for a sluggish open on
Wednesday, lingering near a six-week low touched in the previous session, with
investors waiting to see more production and earnings guidance from local
companies.
* Local share price index futures added two points to 5,135.0,
which is still a 40.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.3 percent to
4,861.7 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks bounced back on Tuesday after the S&P 500's three-day slide,
helped by Pfizer's upbeat results and as investors turned their focus to the
Federal Reserve's next move on stimulus.
* Copper hit a seven-week low on Tuesday as buying interest faded ahead of
the Lunar New Year holiday in Asia and as a stronger dollar weighed, though a
steadier tone in emerging markets helped limit the metal's losses.
* U.S. oil rose nearly $2 on Tuesday, settling at its highest price this
year and narrowing its discount to European Brent crude, as traders expected
data to show supplies were draining from the contract's benchmark delivery
point.
* Gold miner Evolution Mining Ltd reiterates 2014 full-year
production guidance of 400,000 to 450,000 ounces with cash operating costs in
the range of A$770 to A$820 per ounce.
* Iron ore miner Atlas Iron Ltd will report its December quarter
production data.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2203 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,792.5 0.61% 10.940
USD/JPY 102.95 0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7681 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1,256.29 0.01% 0.080
US CRUDE 97.22 1.57% 1.500
DOW JONES 15,928.56 0.57% 90.68
ASIA ADRS 141.52 0.69% 0.97
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St rebounds with Pfizer and the Fed; Apple sinks
* Oil rises nearly $2 to 2014 high on spread trade
* Gold falls for second day as equities rise; Fed eyed
* Copper hits 7-wk low on firm dollar, Lunar New Year lull
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double-click on
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)