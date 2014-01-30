(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Jan 30 Australian shares lost 0.9
percent on Thursday after Wall Street dropped overnight as the
U.S. Federal Reserve decided to continue tapering its
bond-buying programme.
A slump in Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd
also dragged on the market. It fell 17.5 percent to a near
two-year low of A$3.76, after downgrading its full-year earnings
guidance by almost a fifth on weak demand in China and stiff
competition in its home market.
The 'Big Four' banks all posted losses with Commonwealth
Bank of Australia, the country's biggest bank by market
capitalisation, and Westpac Banking Corp both falling
0.9 percent. Mid-cap Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd
slipped 0.3 percent.
U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent overnight, after
the Federal Reserve stuck with its plan to scale back stimulus
by another $10 billion even in the midst of emerging market
turmoil.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 45.4 points to 5,183.6 by
0051 GMT, after touching a session low of 5,161.5. The benchmark
rose 1 percent on Wednesday.
"Markets continued to be concerned that Fed tapering may
trigger ongoing volatility in some emerging currencies as
investors withdraw funds from those markets," noted Chay Flack,
an equities dealer at CMC Markets Stockbroking.
"Tapering will be an ongoing theme throughout the year."
The ASX has had a spiritless start to the year, falling 3.2
percent so far in January as slowing growth in China and fears
over Fed tapering have led investors to step away from equities.
Australia's sharemarket has slightly outperformed the
broader region, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan losing 5 percent over the
month.
Major resource stocks were in freefall as spot iron ore
hovered near the lows seen in July, pressured by weaker steel
prices in top consumer China, and as trading activity winds down
ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Bluechip miner BHP Billiton Ltd lost 0.9 percent
while rival Rio Tinto Ltd slipped 0.5 percent. Iluka
Resources Ltd dropped 1.5 percent.
The market's only reprieve was gold, which rose in choppy
trade as global equities slumped. Newcrest Mining Ltd
added 0.6 percent while Beadell Resources Ltd climbed
4.3 percent.
Navitas Ltd lost 2.3 percent after the education
services provider reported its net profit after tax at A$36.1
million, an increase of 3 percent. However, the company said
student numbers had fallen in its Asia and African colleges.
Beach Energy Ltd fell 2.1 percent after reporting
December quarter revenue of A$173 million, compared to A$287
million in the previous corresponding period.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index shed 0.8
percent to 4,841.4.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)