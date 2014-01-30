SYDNEY Jan 31 Australian shares are seen modestly rising on Friday as Wall Street recovered overnight on data showing GDP growth, however resource stocks may drag on the local market after a sell-off in metals.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, a 32.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Thursday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent in early trade.

* The S&P 500 scored its biggest gain in more than a month on Thursday as Facebook led a tech rally and data showed the U.S. economy was on solid footing in the fourth quarter of last year.

* Copper prices fell to a near two-month low, dragged down by a strong dollar and lacklustre demand from China ahead of a week-long holiday, while overproduction in aluminium pressured the metal to its lowest level in nearly five years. Gold fell 2 percent.

* Spot iron ore prices fell to the lowest in more than six months amid thin buying interest from Chinese steel mills adequately stocked on the raw material ahead of a week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

* Australia's quarterly producer inflation data and private sector credit are both due at 0030 GMT.

* Wall St Rebounds with tech gains, signs of growth * U.S. crude oil rises on strong GDP data * Gold drops 2 pct on equity rally, stronger U.S. dollar * Copper falls to near 2-mnth low on weak Chinese demand

