SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian stocks are likely to struggle on Monday after a report released over the weekend showed China's factory growth eased to a six-month low in January, with investors watching for a slew of local economic data, including the monthly inflation report. * Australian stock index futures were down 0.4 percent at 5,120.0, a 1.3 percent discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which ended flat on Friday at 5,190.0. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 0.2 percent to 4,866.4 in early trade. * A selloff in emerging markets sent a cold chill down Wall Street, triggering a slide on Friday and making January its worst month since May 2012 after one of its best years in more than a decade. * China's factory growth eased to an expected six-month low in January, hurt by weaker local and foreign demand, a survey showed, a soft start for the year that heightens worries of an economic slowdown. * Aluminium touched 4-1/2 year lows on Friday and ended down more than 5 percent for the month as well-stocked consumers provided little support amid turmoil in emerging markets and worries about Chinese growth. Gold fell on Friday, notching its first weekly drop in six weeks due to strong U.S. economic growth, concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's withdrawal of monetary stimulus and a slump in Chinese demand. * Glencore Xstrata has begun loading coal at its Abbot Point terminal in northeastern Australia after suspending operations last week due to tropical cyclone Dylan, a company spokesman said on Sunday. * Electronics retailer JB Hi Fi Ltd said it expects full-year net profit for 2014 to increase by between 8.3 percent and 10.8 percent and 8 percent from a year earlier to the range of A$126.0 million to A$129.0 million. * Investors will watch for a slew of local data, including the TD-MI inflation gauge for January, building approvals for December and job advertisements for January from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. * The desire of Australians to be well educated and healthy is proving an expensive one as escalating costs add to inflationary pressures even as the broader economy slows, which means the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) could be forced to close the door on further rate cuts when it holds its first policy meeting of the year on Tuesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1782.59 -0.65% -11.600 USD/JPY 102.13 0.1% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6494 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1244.13 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 97.49 -0.75% -0.740 DOW JONES 15698.85 -0.94% -149.76 ASIA ADRS 139.03 -1.25% -1.76 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Big chill gives Dow, S&P worst month since May 2012 * Oil falls on Fed, emerging market concerns, spread narrows * Gold posts weekly fall on US growth, no China demand * Aluminium hits fresh 4-1/2 yr low on China growth worry For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Dan Grebler)