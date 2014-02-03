(Update to close)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian shares dipped slightly
on Monday, hurt by losses in miners and banks as disappointing
building approvals data weighed on sentiment along with a weak
manufacturing report from China and a fall on Wall Street.
Gains in energy producers and some consumer stocks, like JB
Hi Fi Ltd, limited the losses. Commonwealth Bank of
Australia also bounced back 0.2 percent in the
afternoon session.
Investors were generally cautious as stress in emerging
markets showed few signs of abating, with the domestic focus
turning to the Reserve Bank of Australia's first policy meeting
of the year on Tuesday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 2.1 points to 5,187.9.
It finished flat on Friday, posting its first January loss in
four years in a patchy start to the year.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent to 4,849.5.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)