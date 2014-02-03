SYDNEY, Feb 4 Australian stocks are set to drop
sharply on Tuesday morning, following a slump on Wall Street on
surprisingly weak U.S. manufacturing data, while investors also
watch for the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting
results.
* Australian stock index futures fell 1.9 percent
to 5,046.0, a 141.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark dipped slightly to 5,187.9 on
Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.3
percent in early trade to 4,785.1.
* U.S. stocks slumped on Monday, with the S&P 500 suffering
its biggest drop since June, after weaker-than-expected data on
the factory sector provided investors with the latest reason to
move away from riskier assets.
* Copper fell to a two-month low on Monday, with slowing
factory growth in China and the United States compounding a
deteriorating demand outlook.
Gold rose more than 1 percent, as worries about global
economic growth bolstered an investor flight to safety.
* Mining contractor Downer EDI Ltd said it was on
track to meet its forecast net profit of around A$215 million
for the 2014 financial year, after reporting half-year net
profit of A$99.1 million, from A$94.0 million a year ago.
* Mining firm Cape Lambert Resources said it
expected to start construction on its flagship Marampa iron ore
project in Sierra Leone this year, pledging to employ locals and
fund services in the post-conflict African state.
* Universal Coal PLC said it had agreed to acquire
New Clydesdale Colliery from Exxaro Resources Ltd,
South Africa's largest listed coal miner.
* The Reserve Bank of Australia will hold its first
rate-setting policy meeting of the year on Tuesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2138 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1741.89 -2.28% -40.700
USD/JPY 100.93 -1.08% -1.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5752 -- -0.091
SPOT GOLD 1256.46 1.07% 13.270
US CRUDE 96.66 -0.85% -0.830
DOW JONES 16576.66 -2.08% 72.37
ASIA ADRS 135.74 -2.37% -3.29
-------------------------------------------------------------
* S&P posts biggest daily percentage decline since June
* U.S. oil falls $1, manufacturing data weighs; cold supports
Brent
* Gold rises 1.1 pct after weak U.S., China data; S&P dives
* Copper hits 2-month low; China, U.S growth concerns drag
