SYDNEY, Feb 10 Australian stocks are set to open higher on Monday with resources stocks likely to underpin gains following a jump on Wall Street, as investors focused on further economic strength and local earnings. * Local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent to 5,159.0, a modest 7.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Friday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.1 percent in early trade to 4,834.4. * U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its first weekly gain in four as the impact of a weak reading on the labor market was dulled by harsh weather conditions and traders focused on expectations of further economic strength. * Copper rose on Friday to post its largest weekly rise for the year, boosted by hopes of a pick-up in demand after the Chinese New Year and by limited short-term availability of the metal in the physical market. * Gold rose on Friday after data showed U.S. job creation slowed sharply over the past two months, fueling speculation that slowing economic momentum will force the Federal Reserve to keep its current stimulus. * Investors will closely watch for the next two weeks, with over 65 percent of local listed companies reporting either their first-half results for fiscal year 2014 or full-year results for fiscal year 2013. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2205 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1797.02 1.33% 23.590 USD/JPY 102.48 0.15% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6875 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1266.65 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 100.09 2.30% 2.250 DOW JONES 15794.08 1.06% 165.55 ASIA ADRS 140.35 1.37% 1.89 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rallies to snap three-week skid * Oil hits one month highs on U.S. cold, tight supply * Gold rises as weak U.S. job data rekindles Fed stimulus hope * Copper lifted by China demand hopes, tight supply For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Nick Zieminski)