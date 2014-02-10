SYDNEY Feb 11 Australian shares are set for a
cautious start on Tuesday, as Wall Street posted modest gains
overnight, though a slip in metals prices and data due out later
in the day may keep investors at bay.
* Local share price index futures were at a 52.1
point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Monday to 5,222.14.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended with modest gains on Monday as investors
digested recent market gains and looked ahead to new Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's first testimony before lawmakers.
* Copper dipped as investors worried about weak demand in
China, while Chinese steel futures fell to a record low on
Monday. Gold rose on expectations that Yellen will stay the
course in winding down bullion-friendly monetary stimulus,
traders said.
* Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it would stop
making cars and engines in Autralia by the end of 2017, marking
the end of an era for the once-vibrant auto production base and
the loss of thousands of direct and indirect jobs.
* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd,
Australia's third-largest bank by market value, on Tuesday
reported a 13 percent rise in first quarter cash profit,
slightly ahead of analyst forecasts.
* Macquarie Group, Australia's top investment bank,
said it continued to expect an improved annual profit in the
current fiscal year as market conditions showed signs of
improvement.
* Automotive Group said the decision by Toyota
Australia to end local production in Victoria was not expected
to have any material impact on its business.
* Investors will eye a raft of data including mortgage
lending, business confidence, house prices and consumer
sentiment, due out later in the day.
* Bionic hearing-aid maker Cochlear Ltd will
release its first-half results.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2149 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1799.84 0.16% 2.820
USD/JPY 102.2 -0.13% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6711 -- -0.004
SPOT GOLD 1274.34 0.61% 7.760
US CRUDE 99.99 0.11% 0.110
DOW JONES 15801.79 0.05% 7.71
ASIA ADRS 140.08 -0.19% -0.27
-------------------------------------------------------------
