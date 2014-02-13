UPDATE 1-Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo puts itself up for sale
LONDON, April 24 British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Feb 13 Australian shares finished flat in choppy trade on Thursday, but still at 3-week highs, after weak job numbers tempered interest in firms reporting strong earnings.
The S&P/ASX 200 index benchmark slipped two points to finish at 5,308.1, snapping five sessions of gains, its longest winning streak since mid-October. The benchmark rose 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent higher to 4,873.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)
LONDON, April 24 British luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.
April 24 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday as investors unwound their defensive positions following Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of French presidential elections.