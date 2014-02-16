SYDNEY, Feb 17 Australian shares will start the
week on a firm note tracking gains on Wall Street as the market
remained optimistic about growth outlook, with local earnings
also underpinning the positive sentiment.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent
to 5,352.0, which was a 4.3-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.9
percent to near six-week highs on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.3
percent to 4,901.8 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with major indexes
notching a second straight week of gains as investors were once
again willing to overlook some soft economic data stemming from
bad weather.
* Copper rose on Friday, helped by a weak dollar and limited
short-term availability of the metal in the physical market, but
gains were limited by uncertainty about the demand outlook
following soft U.S. and Chinese economic data.
* Top Australian coal hauler Aurizon Holdings Ltd
reported an 18 percent rise in first-half underlying profit on
Monday spurred by strong coal volumes, and raised its forecast
for coal haulage this year.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2157 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1838.63 0.48% 8.800
USD/JPY 101.62 -0.15% -0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7446 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1318.31 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 100.3 -0.05% -0.050
DOW JONES 16154.39 0.79% 126.80
ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.11% 0.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)