SYDNEY, Feb 18 Australian shares are set to post
modest gains in early trade on Tuesday as index heavyweight BHP
Billiton posted a stellar result, however a lack of leads
because of Wall Street's closure overnight may keep investors at
the sidelines.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent,
but was still a 9.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1
percent higher.
* U.S. stock markets were closed for a public holiday.
* Copper rose for a second session, touching the strongest
level in 11 days, as the dollar weakened slightly and worries
about slower Chinese growth faded, prompting some shorts to buy
back positions. Gold hit a 3-1/2 month high.
* BHP Billiton reported a 31 percent rise
in first-half underlying profit, well above market forecasts,
bolstered by aggressive cost-cutting and volume growth.
* Australian rail and ports operator Asciano Ltd
reported a 6 percent rise in underlying first-half net profit on
Tuesday, helped by a strong performance in its coal haulage
unit, and raised its outlook for the full year.
* Australian packaging group Amcor Ltd reported a
21.2 percent rise in its first-half net profit, driven by solid
growth in emerging markets including China and benefits from
recent acquisitions.
* Arrium Ltd, an Australian steel maker and iron
ore miner, reported a 294 percent jump in its first-half net
profit, thanks to record earnings in the mining business after
doubling its iron ore sales.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1838.63 0.48% 8.800
USD/JPY 101.9 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7446 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1328.59 0.01% 0.100
US CRUDE 100.89 0.59% 0.590
DOW JONES 16154.39 0.79% 126.80
ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.11% 0.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St was closed for a public holiday
* Oil steadies around $109 on U.S. winter demand
* Gold at 3-1/2 month high on weak dollar, U.S. growth
concerns
* Copper climbs as Chinese growth worries fade; nickel
up
