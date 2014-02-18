Highlights of Reuters interview with Trump
WASHINGTON, April 27 Here are some of the highlights of the Reuters interview with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday.
SYDNEY, Feb 18 Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's gain on increased merger activity, as strong local earnings and higher metal prices boosted investors' confidence. * Local share price index futures edged up 0.1 percent to 5,369.0, which was a 23.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.2 percent on Tuesday to a three-month closing high. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 4,892.5 in early trade. * U.S. stocks edged higher on Tuesday, following Wall Street's biggest weekly gain of the year, as merger activity boosted confidence that there is value in the market even as the S&P 500 nears a record high. * Copper rose on Tuesday as support from a strong euro helped cushion concerns about short-term demand in China after its central bank moved to tighten the money supply. * Global miner BHP Billiton topped market forecasts with a 31 percent rise in first-half profit on Tuesday and hinted it may launch a share buyback in August, despite giving a cautious outlook on Chinese growth. * Australian biotechnology company Prana Biotechnology on Tuesday announced a breakthrough in the treatment of Huntington disease, a hereditary neurodegenerative disease that affects thinking and muscle movement. * APN News & Media Ltd said on Wednesday it will acquire full ownership of Australian Radio Network Pty Ltd and The Radio Network Ltd for A$246.5 million. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2207 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1840.76 0.12% 2.130 USD/JPY 102.34 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7087 -- -0.036 SPOT GOLD 1321.44 0.03% 0.450 US CRUDE 103.15 2.84% 2.850 DOW JONES 16130.40 -0.15% -23.99 ASIA ADRS 144.61 1.66% 2.37 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 ticks up on M&A; Nasdaq extends winning streak * U.S. crude gains more than $1 on report of Cushing draw * Gold falls as market takes breather after 3-day rally * Copper lifted by strong euro, China cash drain caps gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jan Paschal)
SEOUL, April 28 South Korea's central bank said on Friday the possibility of massive capital flight from Asia's fourth-largest economy due to higher U.S. interest rates is small at present and that it plans to keep monetary policy at home accommodative.