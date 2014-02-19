(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Feb 19 Australian shares closed up 0.3 percent and held at three-month highs on Wednesday, supported by banks, with the market adding to recent gains on the back of a string of upbeat earnings reports.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 15.4 points to 5,408.2. The benchmark edged up 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

The market has moved up rapidly amid strong earnings over the past two weeks, advancing nearly 7 percent and is now at levels last seen around mid-November.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.4 percent to 4,914.1.

(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)