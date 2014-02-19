BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
SYDNEY Feb 19 Australian shares closed up 0.3 percent and held at three-month highs on Wednesday, supported by banks, with the market adding to recent gains on the back of a string of upbeat earnings reports.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 15.4 points to 5,408.2. The benchmark edged up 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
The market has moved up rapidly amid strong earnings over the past two weeks, advancing nearly 7 percent and is now at levels last seen around mid-November.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.4 percent to 4,914.1.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
April 17 A major California utility and General Electric Co on Monday unveiled a first-of-its-kind battery storage system that will enable instant power output from a natural gas peaking plant to accommodate the state's changing electricity needs while decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.