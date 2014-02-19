SYDNEY, Feb 20 Australian stocks are set to edge
lower on Thursday morning, pulling back from a rally that sent
the market to near three-month highs after Wall Street ended
lower after the release of minutes from the latest Federal
Reserve meeting, with investors also taking direction from a
slew of corporate earnings.
* Local share price index futures slipped 0.3
percent to 5,361.0, a 47.2-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent
on Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7
percent to 4,878.6 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday in a late selloff as minutes
of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy-setting meeting
indicated that stimulus will continue to be trimmed unless there
is a big economic surprise.
* Copper was broadly flat on Wednesday as concerns about the
demand outlook in top consumer China were offset by a weaker
dollar and near-term tightness in stocks.
* Australia's AMP Ltd said on Thursday its
full-year profit fell 10.6 percent, missing analyst expectations
as a decline in shareholder fund investment income and lapses in
life insurance policies outweighed strong growth in wealth
management.
* Fairfax Media said its first-half net profit
fell nearly 50 percent to A$193.8 million.
* Leighton Holdings will report its 2013 full year
results on Thursday, and Origin Energy will release its
first-half results.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1828.75 -0.65% -12.010
USD/JPY 102.3 -0.05% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.741 -- 0.031
SPOT GOLD 1310.84 -0.03% -0.410
US CRUDE 103.41 0.96% 0.980
DOW JONES 16040.56 -0.56% -89.84
ASIA ADRS 143.85 -0.53% -0.76
-------------------------------------------------------------
