SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian stocks are set to open
higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street which rose after
manufacturing activity hit a four-year high, as investors
continue to focus on local earnings.
* Local stock index futures rose 0.7 percent to
5,419.0, a 6.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent in early trade to 4,903.1.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after a reading on
manufacturing activity hit almost a four-year high, while news
on Facebook and Tesla drove their shares to record highs.
* Copper slipped to a one-week low on Thursday after the
euro weakened and data showed a contraction in China's
manufacturing sector, which raised doubts about the outlook for
demand from the metal's top consumer.
* Insurance Australia Group Ltd said it continues
to expect a strong full year performance in full year 2014,
after reporting strong first-half results.
* National Australia Bank said its first quarter
unaudited cash earnings rose to approximately A$1.55 billion, up
7 percent from a year earlier.
* Casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd is due to
report its first-half results on Friday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2155 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1839.78 0.6% 11.030
USD/JPY 102.25 -0.06% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7518 -- 0.018
SPOT GOLD 1322.24 -0.02% -0.270
US CRUDE 102.92 -0.38% -0.390
DOW JONES 16133.23 0.58% 92.67
ASIA ADRS 143.84 -0.01% -0.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends higher after manufacturing data
* U.S. crude pares losses on diesel demand, China weighs
* Gold rises nearly 1 pct on weak manufacturing data
* Copper falls to one-week low on China data; aluminium up
