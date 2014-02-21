SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian shares rose 0.6 percent to nudge near 5-1/2 year highs on Friday morning, extending gains for the sixth consecutive session as a solid earnings season spurred investments in mining, banking and other high performers. Resource stocks remained a hot favourite after strong profit results from BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd earlier in the month. BHP rose 1.6 percent and Rio Tinto added 0.9 percent. "They(earnings) are certainly a bit better than the market expected, mildly positive, and really helps drive the market higher over the past week or two," said IG market strategist Stan Shamu. The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 30.5 points to 5,442.8 by 0124 GMT, just below the previous high of 5,457.3 hit on October 28, 2013. A breach of that level would mark the highest point for the benchmark in 5-1/2-years. The market is on track to post a 1.7 percent gain for the week. Early momentum came from gains on Wall Street, which pushed higher after a survey showed U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to a four-year high. Banks, which had largely surprised on the upside with their earnings, were mostly higher. Commonwealth Bank of Australia adding 0.6 percent and Westpac Banking Corp gained 0.7 percent. Going the other way, National Australia Bank Ltd dropped 1.9 percent after its record first-quarter cash earnings was eclipsed by a warning that it was uncertain about the fallout from an overcharging error in its U.K. business. ID:nL3N0LP5GP] "Investors may be somewhat disappointed in the composition of NAB's quarterly earnings and cost control when measured against the high standards set by CBA," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. Insurance Australia Group Ltd gained 1.8 percent after the company said it continues to expect a strong full year performance, after reporting strong first-half results. Australian casino group Crown Resorts Ltd, lost 3.7 percent after it said earnings from its Australian businesses were lower than expected after posting a 29.4 percent rise in its first-half net profit. Elsewhere, Qantas Airways Ltd jumped 4.4 percent after upgrading its American depositary receipt program. Regis Resources Ltd dived 16.0 percent after saying its open pit mining at Garden Well and Rosemont will be suspended for 4-6 weeks after rainfall and flooding at Duketon. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in to 4,931.5. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang and Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)