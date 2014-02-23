SYDNEY, Feb 24 Australian stocks are likely to
open slightly lower on Monday, taking a breather after the
recent rally spurred by solid earnings, with investors digesting
mixed messages about the world's economic growth.
* Local stock index futures slipped 1 point to
5,413.0, a 25.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at
4,929.0 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Friday on options-related trading,
with the S&P 500 facing resistance as it flirts with its record
high even as economic data continues to underwhelm.
* Copper held steady on Friday, with an uncertain outlook
for demand keeping prices in a narrow range after mixed messages
about China's economic health.
* The world's top economies have embraced a goal of
generating more than $2 trillion in additional output over five
years while creating tens of millions of new jobs, signalling
optimism that the worst of crisis-era austerity was behind
them.
* South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp has annulled a
mining contract with a consortium that includes Spain's Duro
Felguera and Australia's Forge Construction
.
* The world's top economies agreed on Sunday to develop
stricter rules on cross-border taxation to close loopholes that
have allowed multinationals such as Starbucks Corp,
Google Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc
to avoid paying taxes.
* Caltex Australia Ltd will release 2013 full-year
results on Monday, and Bluescope Steel Ltd will report
its first-half results.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2118 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1836.25 -0.19% -3.530
USD/JPY 102.43 0.26% 0.270
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7337 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1325.18 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 102.20 -0.54% -0.550
DOW JONES 16103.30 -0.19% -29.93
ASIA ADRS 144.00 0.11% 0.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St dips with S&P 500's record high in sight
* Oil falls as warmer U.S. weather curbs demand
* Gold posts third straight weekly gain on U.S. economic
worries
* Copper steady; mixed China data clouds outlook for demand
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jan Paschal)