SYDNEY, Feb 26 Australian shares are likely to take a breather on Wednesday, after touching a 5-1/2 year high, and will have to take their cue from local earnings reports after an uninspiring performance on Wall Street. * Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to 5,401.0, a 32.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Tuesday after hitting a 5-1/2 year high intraday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent to 4,960.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, easing from record territory a day earlier as weak economic data offset gains in Home Depot and other retail shares. * Copper fell for a second day on concern about the impact of slower growth in China and its volatile property sector on metal inventories. * Rio Tinto said it suspended bauxite mining at its Gove operations in Australia on Tuesday following the death of a worker. * Brazilian mining firm B&A Mineração has pulled out of talks to buy BHP Billiton's stake in the Mount Nimba iron ore deposit in Guinea, bank and industry sources said, in the latest sign that projects in riskier countries have become a tough sell. * Australian shopping mall owner Westfield Group said its funds from operations (FFO) rose 2.3 percent for full year 2013 and said it expected to report 68.6 Australian cents per share of FFO for 2014, prior to its restructuring proposal. * AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's second-largest electricity and gas company, said on Wednesday underlying first half profit fell 11.4 percent after a record warm winter reduced demand for energy. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2214 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1845.12 -0.13% -2.490 USD/JPY 102.17 -0.05% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.705 -- -0.045 SPOT GOLD 1340.22 0.01% 0.080 US CRUDE 102.05 -0.75% -0.770 DOW JONES 16179.66 -0.17% -27.48 ASIA ADRS 143.58 -0.54% -0.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St dips on day after S&P 500 hits record high * U.S. oil slips on warm-up, demand for diesel wanes * Gold at 4-month high on disappointing U.S. economic data * Copper falls for second day as China worries resurface