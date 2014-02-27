(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Feb 27 Australian shares skidded 0.5
percent to its biggest one-day loss in three weeks on Thursday,
hurt by an unexpectedly steep drop in business investment
numbers and a sharp fall in Qantas Airways Ltd after
the carrier posted a hefty first half loss.
Trading started off on a tentative footing amid escalating
tensions in Ukraine which put renewed pressure on emerging
market assets.
Shares of Qantas Airways, facing its own struggles against
stiff competition in domestic and international routes, tumbled
7.5 percent. The carrier said it plans to cut 15 percent of its
workforce, sell older jets and reduce capital spending after
reporting a large first half loss of A$252 million.
"What we're hearing is steps to return Qantas to a lower
cost base and return to profitability, which is good for Qantas'
share price in the medium term," said Julia Lee, equities
analyst at Bell Direct, adding that the fixes would take time.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 24 points to 5,413.0 by
00145 GMT. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday.
Putting further pressure on the market was a surprisingly
weak report on capital spending. The data showed Australian
business investment fell a steep 5.2 percent last quarter, the
biggest drop in over four years, while spending plans for
2014/15 came in under expectations in a blow to the economic
outlook.
All 'Big Four' banks fell, with National Australia Bank
slipping 0.6 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
off 0.5 percent.
In the mining space, blue chips BHP Billiton Ltd
and Rio Tinto Ltd fell 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent,
respectively, as copper slipped to a three-week low on worries
about global demand for the metal.
The Australian market hit a 5-1/2 year high of 5,461.7
earlier this week, largely underpinned by a solid earnings
season, especially in the large-cap miners, banks and other
recent high performers.
Pockets of weakness, however, underscored a challenging
business environment.
Transfield Services Ltd dived 9.1 percent despite
reporting higher first half earnings, as it said no dividends
would be paid for the second half and noted that activity is
still subdued.
Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd added a modest
0.2 percent after posting a 24.3 percent rise in its first-half
underlying net profit on Thursday as the company reported
results for the first time following its initial public offering
in December.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent or 24.4 points to 4,948.8.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)