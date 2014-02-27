China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Feb 27 Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Thursday in its biggest one-day loss in three weeks on Thursday, hurt by an unexpectedly steep drop in business investment and a sharp fall in Qantas Airways Ltd after poor earnings.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 25.6 points to 5,411.4. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday.
Facing stiff competition in domestic and international routes, Qantas posted a hefty first-half loss and said it plans to cut 15 percent of its workforce.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent or 8.9 points to 4,964.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in