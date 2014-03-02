SYDNEY, Mar 3 Australian shares are set for a shaky start on Monday, with investors worrying about tensions in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared over the weekend he had the right to invade the neighboring country. * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,417.0, a 12.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged lower on Friday, but posted a 4.1 percent gain for the month. Heightened geopolitical tensions are likely to erase gains in the index futures, as Washington threatened to isolate Russia economically after President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbor in Moscow's biggest confrontation with the West since the Cold War. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,980.5 in early trade. * The S&P 500 ended at another record close on Friday but well off the day's highs as worries about tensions in Ukraine caused investors to take profits ahead of the weekend. * Copper dipped on Friday to close the month little changed on lingering worries over a slowdown in China though soothing comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen limited losses. * Output of gold in Australia, the world's No. 2 producer, rose to its highest in a decade in 2013 as richer ores were mined to combat weak bullion prices, a survey released on Sunday showed. * Australia's Transpacific Industries Group Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to sell its New Zealand waste management business to the Beijing Municipal Government's Beijing Capital Group for NZ$950 million ($798 million). * All 19 economists polled by Reuters see the Reserve Bank of Australia keeping its cash rate on hold at a record low of 2.50 percent at its monthly policy meeting on March 4. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2203 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1859.45 0.28% 5.160 USD/JPY 101.64 -0.16% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6529 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1327.22 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 102.65 0.24% 0.250 DOW JONES 16321.71 0.30% 49.06 ASIA ADRS 143.90 -0.41% -0.59 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P ends at record but off day's high on Ukraine worries * U.S. oil prices rise as Bakken crude rail shipments fall * Gold down for day, but posts biggest monthly gain since July * Copper flat on month as China worries erase gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Reese)